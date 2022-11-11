Ottawa gathers to honor those sacrificed their lives to serve

Veterans and Ottawa residents braved the cold Friday morning to celebrate Veterans Day at Washington Square with the annual tradition of laying wreaths on the memorials.

The first wreath was by Tom Prysbyla, the commander of the American Legion Post 33, and Mike Gladd, the commander of the VFW Post 2470 while the second was laid by Jean Firlik, the president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 33 and Gloria Baxter, the president of the VFW Post 2470 Auxiliary. A wreath also was laid at the Vietnam memorial prior to the ceremony.

Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem addresses the crowd Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, during the Veterans Day ceremony at Washington Square in Ottawa. (Michael Urbanec)

The ceremony featured a speech from Robert Enriquez, a Honduras-born U.S. citizen who grew up in Panama. Enriquez served as an interpreter with the state of Illinois after a career as a Marine. He was introduced by fellow Marine Joe Navarro.

“I’m grateful, humbled and more than just fortunate to have been invited to speak on a day so important to many Americans,” Enriquez said. “I’ve actually received congrats from all over the world, through my phone and some of the applications that connect us to the world. They know who we are. They know American veterans and they like us. They appreciate what we’ve done.”

Enriquez said Veterans Day was created to preserve America’s heritage of freedom and to honor a powerful military with ranks filled with patriots like the sons and daughters of Ottawa.

“For generations, it has been right and good to honor all who never came back,” Enriquez said. “We keep the faith. We honor them. There’s all too much to say and understand on this day. And as a foreign born American, I think I join you in understanding the depths of this to people who put their lives on full stop, setting everything aside to become part of a greater good, a much greater cause.”

Also speaking during Friday’s ceremony was Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem, who provided a history of Veterans Day, which began as Armistice Day to commemorate the cause of world peace after World War I.

The firing squad takes aim and fires Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, as part of their salute at Washington Square in Ottawa. (Michael Urbanec)

In 1954, Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day to honor everyone who served as the Korean War came to an end.

“We’ve honored our troops, their service and sacrifices ever since,” Aussem said. “We’re here (Friday) with our heroes to remember their achievements, their courage, their dedication and to say thank you for their sacrifices.”

The ceremony ended with the firing squad, led by Ron Leiteritz, firing their rifles followed by “Taps,” played by Ottawa High School buglers Liam Tipple and Shelby Einhaus.

The Honor Guard, led by Ed Stash, displayed and retired the colors.

The ceremony was hosted by Katie Troccoli.