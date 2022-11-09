One injured in car-semi crash on U.S. 6 at La Salle’s east end

At least one motorist was transported to a local hospital after a car-semi collision Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 6 near East Fifth Road (the Troy Grove blacktop) on the east end of La Salle.
Fire engines and ambulances were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday after police were alerted to a collision in which impairment was believed to be a contributing factor. A heavily-damaged white passenger sedan was spotted on a flat bed being hauled west from the crash site, but an assessment of the scene was impeded by heavy smoke.
The crash severely disrupted traffic on U.S. 6, with eastbound traffic at a near-standstill as of 3 p.m.
La Salle police said a full report would be issued Thursday.