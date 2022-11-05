November 05, 2022
Shaw Local
Reddick Library in Ottawa to host first responders in training program for 5th through 8th graders

Library will host number of other events the week of Nov. 7 for all ages

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa

The following events also are scheduled the week of Nov. 7 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7: Hour of Code: Mario’s Secret Adventure, third through sixth grades. Come to this event and learn how to make Mario move. Participants will explore basic movements and then create a simple video game.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8: Ready, Set, Read! A story time for children ages 3 to 6 to help develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9-36 months A fun musical story time.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9: Wednesday Evening Book Group, adults. “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain will be discussed at this patron-led book group.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10: Woodland Creatures, kindergarten through second grade. What is your favorite woodland creature? Create one with the library.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10: Bingo, adults. Play bingo with gift card prizes.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12: First Responders in Training, fifth through eighth grades. Join the library for hands-on interactive activities and the opportunity to connect with first responders. This month the group will discover crime scene investigative techniques (CSI).

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.