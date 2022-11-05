Reddick Library in Ottawa to host first responders in training program for 5th through 8th graders

The following events also are scheduled the week of Nov. 7 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7: Hour of Code: Mario’s Secret Adventure, third through sixth grades. Come to this event and learn how to make Mario move. Participants will explore basic movements and then create a simple video game.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8: Ready, Set, Read! A story time for children ages 3 to 6 to help develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9-36 months A fun musical story time.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9: Wednesday Evening Book Group, adults. “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain will be discussed at this patron-led book group.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10: Woodland Creatures, kindergarten through second grade. What is your favorite woodland creature? Create one with the library.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10: Bingo, adults. Play bingo with gift card prizes.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12: First Responders in Training, fifth through eighth grades. Join the library for hands-on interactive activities and the opportunity to connect with first responders. This month the group will discover crime scene investigative techniques (CSI).

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.