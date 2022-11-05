November 05, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa announces October 2022 Champions of the Charter

Students honored for creating positive learning environments

By Shaw Local News Network

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa announced its October 2022 Champions of the Charter. They are: kindergartners Parker C., Calvin H., and Liam P.; first graders Mackson H., Blane C., and Lillian F.; second graders Ethan O., Lucas C., and Genavieve R.; third graders Maverick K., Isaiah R., Leon D., and Ryan H.; fourth graders Kiara A., Mona L., and Elena C.

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for the month of October 2022.

The following students have done an exemplary job following their classroom charter and have gone above and beyond to make their classroom a positive learning environment for everyone.

They are: kindergartners Parker C., Calvin H., and Liam P.; first graders Mackson H., Blane C., and Lillian F.; second graders Ethan O., Lucas C., and Genavieve R.; third graders Maverick K., Isaiah R., Leon D., and Ryan H.; fourth graders Kiara A., Mona L., and Elena C.

Isaiah R. is among those who was named Champions of the Charter for October 2022 at Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa.