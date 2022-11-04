November 04, 2022
Nearly 90 jobseekers attend Ottawa Chamber, Salvation Army job fair

Discussions of hosting another job fair in February

By Michael Urbanec

Job seekers travel from table to table at the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Salvation Army's job fair Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo provided by Ottawa Chamber)

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and the Salvation Army’s in-person job fair on Thursday was a success, with nearly 90 jobseekers attending to check out local open positions.

Ottawa Chamber Director Jeff Hettrick said it was a resounding success and there are already discussions of hosting another sometime in February.

“I’ve already heard from one of my friends who has two interviews lined up already and a couple of other companies already had people go through their system,” Hettrick said. “They’re having interviews for those employees as well, so we’re very excited about the success of it.”

This job fair took place at the Salvation Army Community Room. The 22 local employers were looking to fill more than 400 open positions.