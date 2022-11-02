Ottawa asks for additional $359,509 for combined sewer service project

The city of Ottawa is hoping to receive an additional $359,509 for combined sewer work as part of the Community Development Block Grant program after more money was made available.

Kevin Coleman, the North Central Illinois Council of Government’s vice president, told the Ottawa City Council in a public hearing Tuesday that Ottawa has already committed $237,215 to the project but wouldn’t be able to cover the remaining $359,509 after the lowest bid for the project came in more than budget.

“There was $15 million available for this grant program in 2020 and the maximum amount we could get was $550,000,” Coleman said. “The CDBG saw that with the increase in prices because of COVID-19 and everything that they made an additional $100,000 available to communities.”

Coleman said the project consists of installing 12, 15, 18 and 25-inch storm sewer inlets and sewers, grates and manholes, putting in outlet pipe, pavement and restoration.

The existing combined sewer services will be used as a sanitary sewer system and all flow will be directed to the wastewater treatment plant facility for processing prior to discharge.

The Community Development Block Grant program aims to benefit areas with a population that is 51% low-to-moderate income.