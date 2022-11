Illinois Railway contractors are scheduled to begin repairs and replacement work Saturday, Nov. 5, on the railroad crossing in the 1900 block of Champlain Street in Ottawa.

The crossing will be closed all day to all traffic.

Railroad representatives told the city they expect to be completed and the Champlain Street crossing open to traffic by Thursday, Nov. 10, weather permitting.

No detour routes will be posted. Drivers must find alternative routes during the closure.