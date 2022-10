JOY (Just Older Youth) will meet 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St. in Streator.

The program will be presented by Susan Glassman, a nutrition and wellness educator with the University of Illinois Extension Office. She will talk about food safety for the holidays. Following the program dessert will be served. A $5 donation is requested.

Call Park Presbyterian Church office at 815-673-1526 to make reservations no later than Monday, Nov. 7.