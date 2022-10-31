Police blotter: October 31, 2022

Jessica Piraino, 48, homeless, was charged with violating the curfew of the Housing Authority of La Salle County at 10:15 p.m. Saturday at 1040 Second St., La Salle police said.

Michael J. Zavala, 23, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was charged with driving while suspended and passing a school bus while loading or unloading at 11:50 a.m. Friday at St. Vincent’s Avenue and Sycamore Road, La Salle police said.

Benjamin F. Sappington, 43, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (aggravated DUI, driving while revoked) Saturday in the 500 block of West Lafayette Street, Ottawa police said.

Todd L. Treest, 42, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while revoked and loud muffler Sunday in the 700 block of East Etna Road, Ottawa police said.

William J. Boyle, 63, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Sunday in his residence, Ottawa police said.

Justin R. Sedam, 29, of Peru, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (battery) at 9:59 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 2400 block of Main Street, Peru police said.

Kevin K. Johnson, 62, of Clinton, Iowa, was charged with DUI at 12:12 p.m. Sunday at Hampton Inn, Peru police said.

Brayden J. Strauch, 20, of Cedar Point, was charged with driver possession of adult-use cannabis at 9:46 p.m. Thursday at Fourth and Plum streets, Peru police said.

Amber V. Flack, 26, of Peru, was picked up on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear (contempt of court) at 1:32 p.m. Thursday in her residence, Peru police said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.