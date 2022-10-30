Sen. Rezin seeks veterans photos, stories to be showcased at Illinois Capitol

To help pay tribute to veterans and honor their legacies and sacrifices, state Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) is encouraging constituents to submit a photo and story of their loved one who served the nation so it can be displayed in the rotunda of the Illinois Capitol from Nov. 10 through Nov. 28 in honor of Veterans Day.

“The ‘Honoring All Who Served’ Veterans Day Display is a fitting tribute to the brave men and women who served our country and all that it stands for,” Rezin said. “It’s important to never forget the names, faces and stories of these heroes who sacrificed so much to ensure that we are able enjoy the freedoms that make our nation great.”

Families are asked to submit a photo and written story (maximum 250 words) along with the following information: name, military branch (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy) and conflict served (Afghanistan, Iraq, September 11, Gulf War, Vietnam, Korea, WWII, WWI, peacetime, other). Military photos are preferred but not necessary.

If possible, email submissions to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by Nov. 10, to be included in the Veterans Day Display at the Illinois State Capitol. Submissions will be accepted through Nov. 28, and the display will be updated daily to include new entries. Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 108 Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706. For questions, call 217-782-0956.