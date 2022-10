The Ottawa sewer separation program continued Friday with the closure of the 500 block of East Marquette Street, east of Guion Street to Calumet Street.

The block is expected to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Additionally, the 1200 block of Post Street from East Superior Street to Canal Avenue remains closed through Monday, Oct. 31, as well as the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Guion Street from Nebraska to Fremont streets.