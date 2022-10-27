Ottawa Christian Academy honor roll, first quarter 2022-2023

Ottawa Christian Academy announced its honor roll for first through 12th grade students for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.

“A” Honor Roll

Savannah Reingardt, second grade; Kevin Kuntz, third grade; Levi Moore, fifth grade.

High Honor Roll

Ava Williamson, third grade; Scheidler Moore, third grade; Maggie McGeorge, 11th Grade

Honor Roll

Isabelle Mercado, second grade; Abel Tranchita, second grade; Abraham Werner, third grade; Kourtny Werner, fifth grade; River Wenger, sixth grade; Melody Lucas, sixth grade; Sophia Check, sixth grade; Abigail Galvan, eighth grade; Rebecca Tranchita, eighth grade.