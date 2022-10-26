South Streator pair arrested on drug charges in Livingston County

A South Streator duo was arrested Tuesday following a narcotic investigation by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team.

Michael Vagasky and Lacey Crawford, no ages provided, were arrested on Livingston County warrants by the Streator Police Department and taken to the Livingston County Jail.

Vagasky was charged with unlawful use of building to manufacture/deliver a controlled substance. Bond is $20,000, with 10% to apply.

Crawford was charged with delivery of a controlled substance with a bond of $50,000, with 10% to apply.