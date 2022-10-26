Shaw Appliance named Streator Chamber’s October 2022 business of the month

Shaw Appliance has been tapped by the Streator Chamber as its October 2022 business of the month.

Each month, the chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations.

Shaw Appliance, 127 S. Vermillion St., is an appliance store servicing Streator, Ottawa, Dwight, Pontiac, and surrounding areas since 1946.

After the passing of Clarence Shaw a few months ago, the family and business have continued to persevere. The store sells refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, ranges, dishwashers, among other items. Their bill payment counter also assists with utility payments, including Reading sewer payments.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for more information on the chamber or call 815-672-2921 to make a nomination.