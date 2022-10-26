October 26, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

Shaw Appliance named Streator Chamber’s October 2022 business of the month

Shaw has been in business since 1946

By Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Appliance was named Streator Chamber's October 2022 business of the month. Celebrating the achievement are (left to right) Ryan Stipp, Joe Adamchak, Paul Losey, Anna Losey, Judy Booze (chamber ambassador), Karen Karpati (chamber board), Megan Wright (chamber member services coordinator), Ali Chismarick, Kathy Losey (Shaw owner), Abby Losey, Pat Clift, Courtney Levy (chamber executive director), Sherry Clift and Bill Cunningham.

Shaw Appliance was named Streator Chamber's October 2022 business of the month. Celebrating the achievement are (left to right) Ryan Stipp, Joe Adamchak, Paul Losey, Anna Losey, Judy Booze (chamber ambassador), Karen Karpati (chamber board), Megan Wright (chamber member services coordinator), Ali Chismarick, Kathy Losey (Shaw owner), Abby Losey, Pat Clift, Courtney Levy (chamber executive director), Sherry Clift and Bill Cunningham. (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

Shaw Appliance has been tapped by the Streator Chamber as its October 2022 business of the month.

Each month, the chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations.

Shaw Appliance, 127 S. Vermillion St., is an appliance store servicing Streator, Ottawa, Dwight, Pontiac, and surrounding areas since 1946.

After the passing of Clarence Shaw a few months ago, the family and business have continued to persevere. The store sells refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, ranges, dishwashers, among other items. Their bill payment counter also assists with utility payments, including Reading sewer payments.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for more information on the chamber or call 815-672-2921 to make a nomination.