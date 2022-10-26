Consignment store opens in downtown Ottawa

Liz Small has always enjoyed perusing through racks and displays at resale and thrift stores.
“It’s sharing my passion and making it into an actual business and helping other people enjoy that shopping experience,” Small said of her new store, Infinite Charm Clothing & Consignment.
The store, which opened last week at 601 La Salle St., Ottawa, buys and sells gently used and new men, women’s and children’s clothing, accessories, such as hats and scarves, and shoes.
“At this time, we’re doing direct payouts, so that means you bring in the clothing items you’d like to get rid of. We go through them, see what we want to keep, and price it out for what we’re going to put it out on the floor for,” she said. “Then we make an offer to that person as far as what we’d like to purchase their clothing for.”
The shop aims to offer thrift prices with a boutique feel.
“[Customers] have all absolutely loved the shelving and ‘cute’ is a word everybody has been using,” Small said.
She said her store filled a niche in the downtown Ottawa’s shopping options and that everyone has been welcoming.
“[Downtown business owners] are all so supportive of each other,” she said. “Just a very welcoming community and the city itself is very supportive of their small businesses. I’ve really liked that.”
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit fb.com/shopinfinitecharm.
