Culver’s in Ottawa seeks altered drive-thru to alleviate congestion on Fairfield Lane

Culver’s at 3001 Fairfield Lane in Ottawa is seeking permission to run a double drive-thru using its north-side entrance in an effort to alleviate the traffic along Fairfield Lane in Ottawa.

Traffic on that block recently has become an issue with the opening of a Starbucks next door and customers have been accessing neighboring lots when they exit.

Culver’s owner Bobby Maier told the Plan Commission the business intends to make the north entrance enter-only and the south entrance exit-only, and agreed to Commissioner John Stone’s suggestion to put a raised curb directing traffic on the south entrance.

“We’re going to wrap around the building to get into a double drive-thru because that’s the only way it will work,” Maier said. “I think that will alleviate a lot of the traffic especially going to Etna Road. I’m sure we’ve all seen the traffic on that road.”

The south entrance as is planned will require drivers to take either a right-hand turn or left-hand turn to exit.

Maier said these changes to the drive-thru aren’t planned to be in place until spring 2023.