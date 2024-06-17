Odd Fellows welcome charitable fraternity to Ottawa

The Ancient Mystic Order of Samaritans (the playground of the Odd Fellows) invaded Odd Fellows Ottawa 41 lodge Friday and Saturday for its annual Central Division Meeting, mischief and merriment are the business of these rowdy Samaritans. (Photo provided by Ray Jackson)

The Ancient Mystic Order of Samaritans (the playground of the Odd Fellows) invaded Odd Fellows Ottawa 41 lodge Friday and Saturday for its annual Central Division Meeting, mischief and merriment are the business of these rowdy Samaritans.

AMOS is a charitable fraternity of fez wearing brothers of the Odd Fellows orders that began in the early 1900s. Its main focus is the assistance of those with cognitive disabilities.

IOOF Ottawa 41 meets at its lodge location 1660 N 2501st Road, across from Pine Hills Country Club, on the at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. The public is welcome.