October 24, 2022
Shaw Local
Women’s breakfast in Streator honors Women’s Small Business Month

32 attended the event at Chipper’s Grill, hosted by Theresa Solon State Farm

By Shaw Local News Network
Thirty-two women attended the Women's Small Business Connection breakfast Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Chipper's in Streator in honor of Women's Small Business Month.

Theresa Solon State Farm hosted a Women’s Small Business Connection breakfast Monday at Chipper’s in Streator in honor of Women’s Small Business Month.

Speakers included Mayor Tara Bedei, Streator Chamber Executive Director Courtney Levy, Executive Director of the United Way, Beth Palm, and Executive Director of the Small Business Development Center Amy Lambert.

(Left to right) Streator Chamber Executive Director Courtney Levy, Mayor Tara Bedei and Theresa Solon, of State Farm, spoke Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

The group had a moment of silence for the late Beckie Chismarick, who has also played a vital role in the success of the Streator community over the years. Thirty-two women joined the session and shared their accomplishments and goals for the future. A similar event is planned for the future, Levy said.

Theresa Solon speaks to those in attendance Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Women’s Small Business Connection breakfast at Chipper’s in Streator.

