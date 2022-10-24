La Salle County Zonta clubs to host luminary event for domestic violence awareness

October is recognized nationally as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

One organization that is working throughout the year to raise awareness of, and increase actions to end, violence against women around the world is Zonta International and its “Zonta Says NO” campaign.

Locally, the Zonta Club of Ottawa, along with the Zonta clubs of Streator and the La Salle-Peru area, are saying no to violence against women.

Members of the public are invited to join the Zonta clubs on Thursday, Oct. 27, at a domestic violence awareness luminary. This free event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Washington Square in Ottawa. Participants will walk to First United Methodist Church where they will hear speakers talking about Illinois Valley Community College’s One Book One College program and the intersection of domestic violence and poverty.

This year, One Book One College is reading and discussing “Maid: Hard Work, Low pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” by Stephanie Land.

If you believe a person whom you know is a survivor of domestic violence, show your support. Ask, listen, refer to local resources that can help, and don’t ever give up. One agency to refer survivors is Safe Journeys. Safe Journeys provides emergency housing, legal and medical advocacy, supportive counseling, case management and prevention services. Staff can be reached at 815-673-1555.

Zonta International is a global organization of executives and professionals working together to advance the status of women worldwide through service and advocacy.