October 22, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

Ottawa Sunrise Rotary names 2 students of the month for October 2022

Morgan Stone, of Ottawa High, Ella Biggins, of Marquette honored

By Shaw Local News Network
The Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Club recognized two seniors Morgan Stone, of Ottawa High School, and Ella Biggins, of Marquette Academy, as students of the month for October 2022.

The Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Club recognized two seniors Morgan Stone, of Ottawa High School, and Ella Biggins, of Marquette Academy, as students of the month for October 2022. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

The Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Club recognized two seniors as students of the month for October 2022.

Morgan Stone, of Ottawa High School, is active in many clubs and sports plus loves to babysit and be a teaching assistant in a special education class. She plans on attending Illinois State University next fall to major in elementary education.

Ella Biggins attends Marquette Academy and has leadership roles in student council, Key Club and Science Club. She will earn her associates degree from Illinois Valley Community College along with her high school diploma next spring. Biggins’ goal is to be a wildlife biologist and she enjoys traveling.