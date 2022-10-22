Ottawa Sunrise Rotary names 2 students of the month for October 2022

The Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Club recognized two seniors as students of the month for October 2022.

Morgan Stone, of Ottawa High School, is active in many clubs and sports plus loves to babysit and be a teaching assistant in a special education class. She plans on attending Illinois State University next fall to major in elementary education.

Ella Biggins attends Marquette Academy and has leadership roles in student council, Key Club and Science Club. She will earn her associates degree from Illinois Valley Community College along with her high school diploma next spring. Biggins’ goal is to be a wildlife biologist and she enjoys traveling.