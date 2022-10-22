Special weapons and tactical equipment arrives in Sheridan during standoff with suspected gunman

Update: At 3 p.m., two heavy-duty command-style vehicles arrived on the scene. One was marked and the other was unmarked.

A special weapons and tactical team dons gear near an unmarked command van that has arrived on the scene of a standoff between a suspected gunman and law enforcement on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Sheridan. (Tom Collins)

Update: At 1:30 p.m., the standoff was concentrated in a residential area on Church Street between Dwight and Hickory streets. A heavy armored vehicle was stationed with heavily armed officers in camouflage milling about. A smaller group of officers was combing and area new Sheridan’s Food Mart. There, the officers were looking for bullets and or casings from where the shooting occurred.

Update: At 11:30 a.m., a person believed to be an older relative of the suspect was released from the Church Street residence.

A tactical support vehicle arrives in Sheridan on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, as law enforcement is engaged in a standoff with a suspected gunman. (Tom Collins)

=====

Sheridan residents have been asked to shelter in place Saturday morning, because of an ongoing situation with a possible armed suspect, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple shots were fired in Sheridan early Saturday morning, striking an individual in the leg, and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to get the suspect to surrender.

Sheriff’s deputies converged on Sheridan shortly after 8 a.m. following reports that a gunman, known to police though not publicly named, discharged multiple rounds in what appears to have been an outdoor spree.

Sheriff Adam Diss reported at 10:15 a.m. that the suspect has been located and that he is mobilizing a tactical unit to persuade the suspect to surrender peacefully.

According to authorities, the suspect is not alone; the other person appears to be an older relative. According to an official update, that other person was released at 11:30 a.m.

The injuries to the person struck with the bullet were not believed to be life-threatening, Diss said.

A portion of Sheridan’s city-center was cordoned off to traffic. Police tape could be viewed at the corner of North Robinson Street and East Si Johnson Avenue.

Initial reports said the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and driving a small John Deere tractor. Police set up a perimeter on Church Street after the suspect was located. It was thought to be related to an incident at the Sheridan Food Mart.

This is the second instance in the Sheridan area in which shots were fired and police swarmed the region seeking a gunman. In March 2021, Donald Fredres shot and killed his 62-year-old inlaws in their Sheridan home, setting off a manhunt concluded early St. Patrick’s Day. Fredres was later sentenced to life in prison for murder.

This is an active scene and the developing story continues to be updated with the most recent information.