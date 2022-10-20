Car show in Marseilles to benefit Illini State Park playground fund

The Blast from the Past Car Show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Terry Bentz car lot on the corner of Bluff Street and U.S. 6 in Marseilles.

The car show is free for visitors and $10 for vehicle entries.

Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Trophies will be given for Original, Modified, Viewers Choice and Directors Choice.

Craft vendors will be set up on east side of State Street, across from the post office. There will be air brush tattoos available for children. Food will be for sale by the Cub Scouts 3799. The Masonic Lodge will have popcorn and water for sale.

Biscuits and gravy will be for available, while they last.

The event is sponsored by CP’s Ice Cream, Terry Bentz Buick, Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee, the Marseilles and Seneca chambers. Ziggy’s Bar and Grill supplied the DJ equipment and Karma DJ the music.

Proceeds will benefit the Illini State Park Foundation playground fund.