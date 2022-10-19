Multiple blocks in Ottawa to close for sewer separation program

Ottawa’s sewer separation program is underway.

Contractors will be working in various blocks throughout the city during the next few months. Closing of those blocks will be announced as locations and dates become available and weather permits, the city said in a press release.

During each closure, blocks will remain closed to all through traffic and on-street parking, and blocks will be reopened as soon as the work is completed.

At this time, the 1200 block of Post Street from East Superior to Canal Avenue will be closed to Friday, Oct. 21; and the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Guion Street from Nebraska to Fremont streets will be closed Friday, Oct. 21 through Wednesday, Oct. 26.