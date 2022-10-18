Ottawa High School’s annual audit indicates district in good financial shape

Newkirk and Associates told the Ottawa High School Board on Monday the district scored a perfect 4 in the metrics required by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Ronda Scherer from Newkirk and Associates told the board the school’s revenues exceed its expenditures for another consecutive year.

“This is a much more attractive graph than we’ve looked at over the years,” said Board member George Shanley.

The high school had a stretch of 12 years prior to this current streak where it wasn’t able to keep expenditures less than its revenues.

The school board also discussed the purchase of a van as a holdover until the school can find a better price on another activity bus.

Superintendent Mike Cushing said the new van cost about $37,000.