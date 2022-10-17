Woodland taking nominations for Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Nominations are being taken for the Woodland Education Foundation Hall of Fame for 2023.

Nominees must be a graduate of Woodland High School who has attained distinction in his or her lifetime achievements. Nominees should be out of high school a minimum of five years and must be able to attend the induction ceremony in April.

Nominating forms can be picked up at the superintendent’s office at Woodland School, 5800 E. 3000 North Road, Streator, IL 61364 or may be mailed by making a request by writing or calling the superintendent’s office at 815-672-5974. Blank forms may also be downloaded from the district website, www.woodland5.net under District Information, Supporting Organizations, Woodland Education Foundation.

Completed forms are due in the office by Jan. 9. For more details, contact Vicki Walter at 815-257-1949.