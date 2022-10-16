Reddick Library in Ottawa to host Dead People of Illinois talk

Reddick Library in Ottawa is hosting a program on Dead People of Illinois for adults.

Searching for dead people in all the right places, this “underground” and entertaining presentation scheduled 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, by Illinois researcher John Lynn explores hundreds of Illinois cemeteries in which he found interesting graves and headstones, intriguing lives and deaths, and lots of plots with funny names.

The following events also are scheduled the week of Oct. 17 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. New members are welcome to attend this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available to check out from the library. This month’s selection is “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coban.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Ready, Set, Read! A story time for children ages 3-6 to help develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Monster Bash, third through fifth grades. Celebrate the Halloween season with crafts and games at this fun monster party.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Game Night, ninth through 12th grades. The library will have Cards Against Humanity (Family Edition), Uno, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, and many other games to play.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9-36 months. A fun musical story time.

6 to 7:30 p.m.: Wednesday, Oct. 19: Tween Scene, fifth through eighth grades. Join the library and bring friends for Xbox, Wii, board games and card games.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20: Pumpkin Painting, kindergarten through second grades. Have fun decorating a pumpkin using paint, markers and glitter.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.