IVCC offers gift cards, reimbursements for students registering early for spring semester

Illinois Valley Community College is incentivizing students to register early for the spring semester that begins Jan. 9, board members learned Thursday.

Incentives include:

$100 gift card for the bookstore, food service or local vendors for students who pay tuition (or make payment arrangements) by Dec. 15;

Students registering for at least 15 hours will have tuition waived for any additional hours; and

HEERF reimbursement checks will be mailed around Nov. 15.

“Releasing (Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds) in mid-November will allow students to use that money for spring enrollment,” said Vice President for Student Services Mark Grzybowski. (The amount a student receives will depend on several factors.)

“In a time of fierce competition for students, we are rewarding those who have chosen IVCC and urging them to recommit well before spring classes begin,” Grzybowski said.

As of Wednesday, fall enrollment was up 4.2% in credit hours and 3.3% in head count.

In other business, trustee learned a recent five-year agreement with La Salle Power Station will result in nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for the college.

The influx is the result of La Salle Station’s equalized assessed valuation increasing 15% over the five years, said IVCC Vice President for Business Services and Finance Matt Seaton.

IVCC, one of 11 taxing districts in the agreement, will receive an additional $235,549 each year. La Salle Station is owned by Constellation Generation Company, formerly Exelon.

In other business, trustees approved:

Protection, Health and Safety projects including campus-wide lighting upgrades for $676,698; 16 parking lot cameras for $362,462; and Medical Assisting lab upgrades for $183,650. Improvements include more LED lighting across campus, security cameras in lot areas not previously covered and moving Medical Assisting into the area formerly occupied by Dental Assisting.

Deferred maintenance projects for 2023 include resealing and recoating lots 7 and 8 and removal of lot 3 for $1.17 million; replacement of all parking lot lights for $520,000; and removal and replacement of the salt shed south of campus for $250,000.

IVCC President Jerry Corcoran will begin preparing the 2022 tax levy for presentation Nov. 10 and approval Dec. 8.

College calendars for fall 2023 through summer 2025.

High-deductible health savings account contributions for full-time employees. In January, IVCC will contribute $2,500 for individual coverage and $5,000 for “employee plus one” and family coverage. Hiring Lyndsey Beetz as interim dental hygiene instructor effective Oct. 17. Pending Commission on Dental Accreditation approval, dental hygiene will admit students next fall and begin second-year hygiene courses in fall 2024.

The proposal of McCoy and Sons LLC to complete phase 1 of the farm tiling project for $100,000 or less.

Student Retention Alert consultation and implementation by Ellucian for $29,456.

Textbook and online course material management by eCampus.com Higher Ed for a minimum of five years at no cost to the college.

Reimbursement of $310 to trustee Jane Goetz for attending the Sept. 9-10 ICCTA meeting.

Elimination of the 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. custodial shift, a move formalized through an MOU with the Service Employees International Union Local 138. The new third shift from 3 to 11:30 p.m. begins Monday, Oct. 24. “This will improve efficiency and make more employees available during ‘occupied’ hours of operation,” Seaton said.

Promotion of Gerilynn Schultz to facilities supervisor effective Sunday, Oct. 23. She was formerly facilities administrative assistant. Her new role will support custodial shift changes and increase supervisor visibility.

Closed session minutes from Sept. 8.

Trustees learned: