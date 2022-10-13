Police blotter: October 12, 2022

Alexis S. Wallace, 26, of Ottawa, was cited Tuesday at La Salle and Deleon streets on complaints of expired registration, uninsured vehicle and driving while license suspended, Ottawa police said.

Suzanne McReynolds, 63, of Wenona, was cited Tuesday at Columbus and West Lafayette streets on complaints of driving while license suspended and suspended registration, Ottawa police said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.