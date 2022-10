JOY (Just Older Youth) is scheduled to return 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, to Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

Dessert will be served and the guest speaker will be David Reed, who will speak about Streator historical figure John Williams.

Make a reservation by calling 815-673-1526. A $5 donation is requested to offset expenses.