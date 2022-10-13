Circuit judge race: Cantlin vs. Helland

Voters in La Salle, Bureau and Grundy counties will vote Nov. 8 on a judgeship for the 13th Judicial Circuit. The Democratic incumbent is Circuit Judge Christina M. Cantlin. The challenger is Republican Jason Helland, Grundy County state’s attorney.

La Salle County Circuit Judge Christina M. Cantlin (submitted photo/Christina M. Cantlin)

Circuit Judge Christina M. Cantlin

Education

Northern Illinois University, Juris Doctorate – 2001

University of Illinois (Champaign), Bachelors of Science – 1998

Oxford, UK, Trimester Study – 1997

Professional experience

I have been fortunate to practice law in the Illinois Valley for over 20 years. In that capacity, I have had the opportunity to handle a variety of cases including real estate transactions, wills and trusts, guardianships, foreclosures, personal injury, DUIs, traffic and misdemeanors. For the latter portion of my career in private practice, I was corporation counsel for the City of Ottawa. In that role, I handled a wide variety of issue impacting the city including labor negotiations, police and fire issues and administrative hearings. This wide variety of practice areas made me well qualified to handle the diverse docket of a circuit judge when I was appointed early last year. Finally, as member of numerous organizations in the community, I have had the ability to interact with the people who live and work here and understand their values, work ethic and commitment to building a great life for their families.

Personal

I live in Ottawa with my husband, David, and our five children (Ella-15, John-13, Emmy-11, Lucas-9, and Tessa 3). I enjoy hiking, fitness, travel, baking, spending time with family, and attending my kids’ numerous sporting events. They’re busy! I’m a soccer coach this Fall with the Ottawa Soccer Club. Prior to becoming a judge, I was proud to serve on a number of local boards, including OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ottawa Chamber of Commerce, First National Bank of Ottawa and the Starved Rock Regional Center (formerly Easter Seals of LaSalle and Bureau County).

Do the bar polls matter?

Editor’s note: Cantlin was recommended following a survey among lawyers (86 respondents) conducted by the Illinois State Bar Association. The respondents gave a score of 94.05 out of 100 under the heading of “Meets requirements of office.”

I believe bar polls are important for voters to review. They represent the legal community’s anonymous assessment of each candidate. No other group knows the candidates themselves and understands the qualities that make for a good judge. In this particular race, the legal community is sending a clear message.

Why are you the best candidate?

I’m thankful to be from the Illinois Valley, blessed with five wonderful kids, and enjoying a 20-plus year career in the legal community. This gratitude leads me to work hard and try to treat people fairly. I think that’s all people want from judges.

Importantly, I’m not a politician and have never run for office. Frankly, I don’t like politics. That may be one of the best reasons to vote for me. I’m running because I love the law, I’m good at what I do, I work hard, and I am able to have a positive impact in my community.

Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland

Grundy County State's Attorney Jason Helland (file photo/Shaw Media)

Education

The John Marshall Law School, Juris Doctor (2003) Magna Cum Laude

The University of St. Francis, B.A. (1999) Cum Laude

Joliet Junior College (1996)

Seneca Township High School (1994)

Professional experience

I have served as a career prosecutor for nearly 20 years. In that time, I have tried and won hundreds of cases involving nearly every criminal offense imaginable. In 2020, I was the lead prosecutor in a first-degree murder trial in which a conviction was obtained and the offender received the maximum sentence. I have tried over 90 jury trials to verdict.

I hold degrees in law enforcement, political science, and the law.

I have a very diverse background in the law and worked in the traffic, aggravated traffic, juvenile, mental health, domestic violence, and felony divisions while serving as an assistant state’s attorney.

As state’s attorney, I serve as the legal advisor to all county officials in which the county may be concerned. My list of clients include the County Board, Regional Superintendent of Schools, Supervisor of Assessments, Highway Engineer, Circuit Clerk, County Clerk and Recorder, Land Use Department, Sheriff, Animal Control, Emergency Management, Human Resources, Transit, Treasurer, and Economic Development.

During my time as state’s attorney, I have handled a wide array of civil matters including filing a lawsuit against a corporation for the largest lithium battery fire in the history of the country.

Personal

My wife Sara and I have been married 17 years. We have one daughter and reside in Mazon.

I serve on the board of directors for Grundy Three Rivers Habitat for Humanity and Morris Cruise Night. I am also the president of a local temporary domestic violence shelter. I have been a youth soccer and basketball coach for years.

I have been a lifelong member of Stavanger Lutheran Church.

Do the bar polls matter?

Editor’s note: Helland was not recommended following a survey among lawyers (41 respondents) conducted by the Illinois State Bar Association. The respondents gave a score of 27.5 out of 100 under the heading of “Meets requirements of office.”

The only poll results that matter are those of the voters in the 13th Judicial Circuit. I have won three contested state’s attorney elections, in 2012, 2016 and 2020. The voters have approved my job performance by wide margins. I have served as Grundy County state’s attorney for 10 years.

The bar poll results in this race were fundamentally flawed because they did not collect a large enough sample to be valid. I have practiced law for nearly 20 years, yet only a handful of attorneys responded to the poll.

The bar poll results should be met with skepticism, especially when my opponent’s large family has a long-standing legal practice.

Why are you the best candidate?

It is vital for public safety and public trust to maintain qualified, independent professionals in our judiciary.

Serving as state’s attorney has been a proven training ground for judges. Currently, five former state’s attorneys from the 13th Judicial Circuit are judges. They are Lance Peterson and Joe Hettel (Appellate Court), and Sheldon Sobol, Geno Caffarini, and Todd Martin (Circuit Court)

I believe my professional experience, personal values, legal ability and my record in office makes me best choice for the position of At-Large Circuit Judge.