Pork chop dinner Oct. 16 will support Streator’s Keeping Christmas Close to Home event

Members of the Keeping Christmas Close To Home Committee are hosting a pork chop and haluski dinner fundraiser meal from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Park Place Conference Center, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

This meal includes a pork chop, haluski, green beans, applesauce and dessert for $10. Dine-in, carryout or curbside options are available.

Proceeds of the event will support the Lighted Christmas parade and activities set Saturday, Nov. 26. Members of the committee pass along their thanks to the community for support of the event.

For curbside dinners after 4 p.m., call 815-510-0658.