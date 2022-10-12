La Salle, Fremont intersection in Ottawa to close Monday

The intersection of La Salle and Fremont streets in Ottawa will be closed to all traffic starting at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, for contractors to install a new water main line.

The closure will remain in effect 24/7 until the work is completed. It requires boring under the railroad crossing and the intersection will be closed to all traffic.

No detour routes will be posted and drivers who typically use this crossing are being asked to plan alternative routes during the closure.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 21.