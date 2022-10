The 1500 block of Champlain Street in Ottawa will be closed to all traffic beginning 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The street is expected to be open by 7 p.m. that day.

The 700 block of Chestnut Street also is expected to close at 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and reopen at 7 p.m. that night.

The roads will be closed while contractors work on the sewer linings.