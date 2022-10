Teachers and staff at Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa selected the following students as Champions of the Charter for September: kindergartners Hayden B. and Remi L.; first-graders Cielo C., Thea H., and Sailer M.; second-graderes Alayna W., Maren T., and Beck N.; third-graders Caleb G., Korie B., Mandi H., and Amelia E.; and fourth-graders Cloey F., Kinley C., Jalissa Z., and Ruby R. The students were honored for their excellence in following their classroom charter. The top charter feelings for the 2022-23 school year, which were voted upon by Jefferson students, are feeling loved, happy, respected, focused and safe. (Photo provided by Jefferson Elementary School)