Ottawa, La Salle-Peru High School fans will ‘blue out’ rivalry game Friday to support student with cancer

Ottawa and La Salle-Peru high schools will face off in football this Friday, but fans of both sides will show support for one person: Landon McAlpine.

The Ottawa High senior was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in December 2021 and his fight still is ongoing. This week at Ottawa High has been Landon Week to show support.

Students were able to purchase blue cookies and sunglasses to wear to Friday’s game while staff is encouraged to wear blue for colon cancer awareness on Thursday. All proceeds from sales will go to Landon and his family.

The LPHS Superfans encouraged their fans to wear blue in solidarity with Ottawa and Landon in a post Wednesday.

More information on Landon’s fight with colon cancer can be found on the Landon’s Fight Facebook page, where his mother has been documenting his battle.