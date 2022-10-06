Illinois Valley Clubhouse reintroduces monthly support group for acquired brain injury

The Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse has reintroduced the monthly support group for acquired brain injury, including trauma or stroke.

It is meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month on the second floor at 509 E. Broadway, Streator. Enter through the south entrance. The next meeting is Oct. 17.

There is no cost to attend and is open to the public. Any one with a brain injury or stroke or anyone who cares or knows someone with a brain injury is welcome to attend.

The Illinois Brain injury Clubhouse is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing tools to improve independence and quality of life to brain injury survivors. For more information call the clubhouse at 815-672-3000 or facilitator Kim Varju at 815-257-9146.