October 04, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

Ottawa City Council approves land swap with Diocese of Peoria

Preliminary talks have centered around using the land for a dog park

By Michael Urbanec
Ottawa City Hall

Ottawa City Hall (The Times)

Ottawa’s name should be off of the EPA Superfund website sometime soon after the Diocese of Peoria agreed to a land swap with the city, approved by the City Council on Tuesday night.

A patch of land near Marquette Academy Elementary, owned by Ottawa, has been swapped for a patch of land to the west of Gould Stadium. Mayor Dan Aussem said this will allow Ottawa to sign on to a covenant with the EPA.

“The EPA has been wanting to get some environmental covenants passed to promise nobody will dig deeper than 4 feet,” Aussem said. “For whatever reason, the diocese was reluctant to get into that.”

Aussem said the city doesn’t have any permanent plans for the land but preliminary discussions have centered around using it as a dog park.