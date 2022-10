Milton Pope September 2022 students of the month are (front row) second grade Kenny Zolo, third grade Will Rohr, first grade Neveah Partridge; (back row) eighth grade Landon Hebel, seventh grade Everett Liberg, sixth grade Shianne Bensa, fourth grade Haden Hamilton and fifth grade Elizabeth Swartz. Not pictured are kindergarten Alex Deroche. (Photo provided by Michele Armstrong)