Free lunch set Oct. 8 at Park Place in Streator

A free lunch is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal will be provided by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. They will be serving chicken and noodles, green beans, bread and butter, jello and dessert.

The Hardscrabble Lions Club along with the Park Church Deacons continue to sponsor the lunch every second Saturday of the month. Everyone is welcome to dine-in and carryouts will be available.

If an organization would be interested in providing and serving a meal, contact Kathleen at 815-822-3750. February, April and November of 2023 are open.