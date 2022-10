Illinois State Police District 17 in La Salle released the results of specialty patrols in September in La Salle County.

A distracted driving patrol yielded 27 tickets (including 12 citations for using a hand-held phone and two for texting while driving) and 27 written warnings. Night-time enforcement patrols yielded 10 citations and seat belt patrols yielded 25 citations and 13 written warnings.