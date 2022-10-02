Pumpkin pie spice kit will be available at Reddick Library in Ottawa

This month’s adult kit at Reddick Library in Ottawa will have a sample of pumpkin pie spice along with recipes.

Kits will be available until supplies run out. Registration is not required. Kits are limited to one per patron.

The following events also are scheduled the week of Oct. 3 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4: Ready, Set, Read! ages 3 to 6. A story time for children ages 3-6 to help develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body, adults. Do you want to age in a healthy manner? Hadi Finery, senior manager of Education and Community for the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter, will discuss the latest research in the areas of diet, nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, and will provide hands-on tools to help incorporate recommendations.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4: STEM Challenge, third through fifth grades. At this fun STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) program, learn all about Isaac Newton, experiment with his three laws of motion, and create your own Newton’s Cradle.

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4: Movie Night, ages 13 and older. The library will be showing “Jurassic World: Dominion”(Rated PG-13). Movie Summary: Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, Biosyn operatives attempt to track down Maisie Lockwood, while Dr. Ellie Sattler investigates a genetically engineered swarm of giant insects.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9-36 months. A fun musical story time.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5: Illinois Storm Chasers, all ages. At this exciting special event co-hosted with Prairie Fox Books, Nick Bartholomew of Illinois Storm Chasers will cover storm chasing and significant local weather events captured on photo and video. Learn why severe weather happens and safety tips to help prepare for it. A question-and-answer session with Nick will follow the presentation.

11 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 7: Pumpkin Creations, third through eighth grades. Join Beth Dellatori, youth development educator for University of Illinois Extension, as she shows how to make a clay pumpkin.

2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” movie, all ages. When King of Halloween Town Jack Skellington gets bored of his job preparing for Halloween every year, he discovers Christmas Town and is inspired to take control of Christmas for a change.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.