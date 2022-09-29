Resource agencies gather in Oglesby for Illinois Valley Connect

Lehigh Park in Oglesby bustled during the day Wednesday when organizations that provide helpful resources to Illinois Valley residents gathered for Illinois Valley Connect.

State Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa) said he organized the event to give residents the opportunity to see what resources are available, especially since reaching out to people after the pandemic is difficult for many.

“We just wanted to come together and have all of our non-profits and some of our state agencies together to do a little networking,” Yednock said. “Just to let the community know what’s available to them.”

Yednock said there are people that don’t realize organizations, such as Tri-County Opportunities Council can help them pay for utilities with LIHEAP or the Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living can help those with a child who has disabilities.

Many different organizations set up at Lehigh Park, including La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates, an organization that advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system. There also was Flutes for Vets, an organization run by Ken Troyan, which works as a form of therapy for veterans struggling with PTSD.

Sally Van Cura, with Illinois Valley PADS, a homeless shelter in both Ottawa and Peru, said the Ottawa location reached capacity within two weeks of opening and has already surpassed what was expected. PADS served 371 clients last year as well as 56 children.

“Our volunteers work really hard and it’s more than just a shelter,” Van Cura said. “We help with money management and employment, provide transportation for medical and legal appointments and aid with life skills.”

Van Cura said all non-profits are hurting for volunteers right now, PADS included.

IVCIL also had a booth set up. It’s an organization that provides resources and support for people with disabilities young and hold, including helping students with IEPs advocate for themselves and teaching disabled people to live on their own. It also provides equipment loans for those who need equipment.

Other organizations present included Here and Again, Inc, a non-profit that aims to lift people up and enrich their lives through the arts while providing affordable educational and recreational opportunities, and Perfectly Flawed Foundation, an organization created to help those struggling with alcohol and drugs address the issues that drove them there in the first place.

The La Salle County Regional Office of Education set up in search of substitute teachers and aides, both of which have been seeing a major shortage.

Regional Superintendent Chris Dvorak said the regional office provides as much help as students need to better their lives.