The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa boys golfers win Interstate 8 Conference Tournament

At the Interstate 8 Conference Boys Golf Tournament in Mendota, Drake Kaufman shot a medalist score of 78 as the Ottawa Pirates remained red hot on the links with a team total of 329, capturing the league championship by 14 strokes over runner-up La Salle-Peru. Sandwich finished sixth with a 368 team total.
Jonathan Cooper shot an 80 to tie Kaneland’s Wesley Hollins for the second-best score of the day, but the Pirates star ended up third on a scorecard playoff. Also for Ottawa, Jacob Armstrong was fifth with an 83, Alex Billings 13th at 88, Chandler Creedon 14th also with an 88 and Seth Cooper was 28th with a 93.
For the Indians, Doug Taxis was 10th with an 86, followed by Kai Kern tied for 22nd at 92, Kadin Kern 31st at 94, Chance Lange tied for 33rd with a 96, Nick Sullivan 35th with a 97 and Noah Campbell 36th with a 98.
GIRLS GOLF
Ottawa 192, Seneca 216: At the Deer Park Country Club in Oglesby, medalist Hannah Duggan shot a 45 to lead the Pirates past the Irish. Sam Rivera added a 48, Caroline Cooney a 49 and Marlie Orlandi a 50 for the Ottawa scores.
Also, Payton Bruck shot a 51, Kendall Lowery 53, Payton Nodland 56, Kaley Schiltz 57, Hannah Waddell 58 and Callie Kolesar 62.
The Seneca score was a season low for the Irish, who finish 12-7 on the year.
BOYS SOCCER
Earlville 4, Serena 2: At Earlville, Griffin Cook fired in a pair of goals, and Diego Vazquez and Trenton Fruit scored one each for the Red Raiders in their victory. Ryan Browder added an assist.
Sycamore 6, Sandwich 0: In the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament at Sycamore, the Spartans outshot the Indians 50-4 on their way to the victory. The decision drops Sandwich to 3-15-1 on the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Streator 3, Kankakee 2: At Streator, the Bulldogs won their sixth match in a row, moving to 9-4 on the season with the win over the Kays. As usual, Streator swept the doubles as Syria Zuniga/Charlee Bourell won 6-0, 6-1, Marisa Vickers/Franchesca Rodriguez took a 6-2, 6-1 decision and Mina James/Maddie Wahl won 6-0, 6-1.
In singles, Angelina Dellinger fell 6-1, 6-2 and Rheagan Goluba lost 6-0, 6-1.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Earlville def. Midland 25-12, 25-21: At Earlville, Hannah Pfaff posted 10 points and seven aces, Lexie Campbell seven points and six aces, Brooklyn Guelde five assists and Nevaeh Sansone four kills and six digs for the Red Raiders.
Flanagan-Cornell def. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 25-23, 25-22: At Flanagan, the Falcons improved to 12-13 overall, 3-4 in the Heart of Illinois Conference with the win. Kourtney Harms turned in four kills, four digs and six assists, Grace Zimmerman six kills, seven digs and three aces and Raegan Montello eight assists and two aces in the win. Kalynne Kindermann added seven digs.
SOPHOMORE BOYS GOLF
Ottawa wins JV Interstate 8 Tourney: At Mendota, the Ottawa JV golf team won the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament, shooting a 352 to outlast second-place Morris at 359. Sandwich was fourth with a 409.
The Corsairs were led by Harry Carretto’s second-place 86, followed by Colin Fowler in fifth with an 87, Colton Bryson sixth at 88, Adam Swanson 10th at 91, Trennon Kammerer 14th with a 96 and Wyatt Stone 32nd at 119.
Sandwich’s Kyle Michels was third with an 87. Morris’ Mason Kitchell was medalist with an 83.
SOPHOMORE GIRLS TENNIS
Streator 5, Kankakee 0: At Streator, Hope Porter won 8-0 and Alex Mahan 8-2 in the singles competition, while in doubles, Mary Tutoky/Kylie Cook won 8-3, Joyce Walkling/Lilly Mattingly 8-1 and Annie Michlik/Aubrey Demoss 8-4 for the Bullpups.