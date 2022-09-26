Streator man held on $1 million following narcotics investigation

A Streator man is being held on $1 million bond following a narcotics investigation.
Sanford Berry Jr., 57, of Streator, was picked up Thursday by Streator police on a La Salle County warrant charging him with two drug felonies, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. He faces up to 15 years.
The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Monday press release Berry was charged following a narcotics investigation in which Berry delivered illegal narcotics to agents, police said.