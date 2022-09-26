Police blotter: September 26, 2022

Jessica Sondgeroth, 44, of La Salle, and Jacob Ventura, 25, of Spring Valley, both were charged with driving while suspended after their vehicles collided at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Ninth and Chartres streets, La Salle police said. Sondgeroth was additionally charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and Ventura was additionally charged with no insurance, police said. There were no injuries.
Philip J. Forst, 35, of Mendota, was picked up on a Woodford County warrant for failure to appear (reckless driving) at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday, Mendota police said.
Juan P. Santizo Aranda, 29, of Mendota, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, Mendota police said.
Angela G. Hernandez, 21, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance at 12:27 a.m. Saturday at Fifth and Peru streets, Peru police said.
Raquel A. Craig, 38, of Peru, was charged with DUI and disobeying a traffic-control device at 3:23 a.m. Saturday at May Road and Route 251, Peru police said.
Javon N. Jones, 20, of Morgan City, Louisiana, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and disobeying a traffic-control device Friday at Columbus and Post streets, Ottawa police said.
Robyn D. Hentsch, 45, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear Sept. 18 at her residence, Ottawa police said in a report issued Monday.
Jose L. Canela-Garcia, 61, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (criminal trespass) Friday in the 600 block of Fisher Street, Ottawa police said.
Rebecca J. Roznowski, 38, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended Saturday in the 1000 block of La Salle Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.