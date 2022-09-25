September 25, 2022
Shaw Local
Streator Knights of Columbus golf outing raises money for St. Vincent de Paul

Play day was conducted Aug. 20

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right) Dolly Telford, board member of St. Vincent de Paul; Joe Barichello, Knights of Columbus golf league president; Bob Gubbels, president of St. Vincent de Paul and Kevin Kusnerick, grand knight of Knights of Columbus, pose for a photo after the golf outing raised money for St. Vincent de Paul.

The Streator Knights of Columbus golf league conducted a play day Aug. 20, raising money for St. Vincent de Paul in Streator.

OSF, Account and Tax Business Services, Vactor Manufacturing, Lilja Construction, Schultz Monument, Streator Home Savings Bank, Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Star Ford, Carbo’s Sports Bar, Hatzer Construction, Heritage Health/Evergreen, Theresa Solon - State Farm Insurance, Creditors’ Discount and Audit Company, Streator Community Credit Union, Chismarick Realty, J’s Tire Center, All Type Fence, The Bullpen, Diversified Sheet Metal, Jackpots, US Foods, SOCU, Streator Family Dental, Pines Supper Club, Pavlick Tax Service, IIP, K of C and Farmers Insurance Hayden Barichello sponsored the event.