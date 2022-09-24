Make an autumnal banner at Reddick Library in Ottawa with a stamp made of apples

The following events are scheduled the week of Sept. 26 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

Crafter Hours: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. Create an apple-stamped banner. For adults. Supplies will be provided for participants to make an autumnal banner decorated by using a stamp created from a real apple. Wear clothing appropriate for painting. Registration is required, as spots are limited because of supplies availability. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop at the Circulation Desk.

Ready, Set, Read!: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. A storytime for children ages 3 to 6 to help develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

Gamers Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Ninth through 12th grades. Get your game on at Reddick Library. Play Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect while taking a break from homework.

Shake, Rattle, Read!: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. Ages 9 to 36 months. A fun musical story.

Harry Potter Book Club: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. Fourth through 12th grades. A new book club for kids and teens. The library will be discussing the third book of the Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” Share your thoughts on the book, then stay for a game, a craft and a treat! Order your copy of the book at the Children’s Department Desk.

Crafter’s Corner: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Ninth through 12th grades. Make a mandala stone painting at this month’s Crafter’s Corner.

Loop group: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. For adults.