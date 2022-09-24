La Salle County marriage licenses: Sept. 1-16, 2022

Jaime Lee Walter of Seatonville and Kersten Michelle Kidd of Seatonville

Chad Edward Marshall of Ottawa and Christie Renee Marshall of Ottawa

Shannon Delane Ingram of Marseilles and Debra Jean Hicks of Marseilles

Josh Allen Moore of Ottawa and Sarah Lynn Watson of Ottawa

Aaron John Alvarez of Newark and Kelly Ann Berger of Newark

Michael Thomas Fabry of Peoria and Kristy Lynn Lybrand of Peoria

Casey Dylan Bailey of Ottawa and Ashley Mae Geiger of Ottawa

Eric John Neitzel of Streator and Sarah Jo Lotshaw of Streator

Jarred Oliver Johnson of Mendota and Alyson Contreras of Mendota

Brandon Gerald Urbance of Streator and Lily Baez Ramirez of Streator

Destiny Nicole Hancock of Marseilles and Alexis MacKenzie Trompeter of Marseilles

Alexander Jonathen Hansen of Ottawa and Genevieve Marie Rhoads of Ottawa

Johny Thomas Longmire of LaMoille and Alison Maria Puente of LaMoille

Kermit Eugene Bennett IV of Seneca and Essence Rain Budach of Seneca

Tyler John Ptak of La Salle and Chelsea Rae Dombrowski of Compton

Dominic Leo Trivisonno of Channahon and Madison Leigh Staroba of Channahon

Dominic Micheal Shaddix of Peru and Allison Brianna Lanham of Peru

Lee Tyler Eilts of Gladstone, Mo. and Mary Beth Calfas of Gladstone, Mo.

Peyton Michael Graham Roop of Downs and Olivia Anne Borchelt of Downs

Kent Alan Wold of Peru and Christina Eileen Callahan of Peru

Richard Keith Culbreth of Schererville, Ind. and Olivia Jacquelyn Morrow of Schererville, Ind.

Parker Ryan Matthews of Mendota and Patience Elizabeth Stallings of Mendota

William Robert Fargher of East Peoria and Jessica Lynn Allen of East Peoria

Jeremy Paul Arbuckle of Peru and Nicole Rose Boner of Peru

Justin Thomas Kramer of Wonder Lake and Dayna Ann Walters of Wonder Lake

Leslie Shannon Smith of Ottawa and Shannon Elizabeth Legg of Ottawa

Nicholas Raymond Schillaci of Chicago and Erin Elizabeth Bonadeo of Chicago

Jacob Michael Neumann of Princeton and Kyndra Michelle Tower of Princeton

Patrick Jay Male of Kinsman and Heather Lynn Bingheim of Kinsman

Dennis Allen Laabs of Marseilles and Holly June Kirk of Marseilles

Christopher Steven Knapek of Joliet and Victoria Rose Santana of Joliet

Kyle James Truckenbrod of Mendota and Samantha Paige Manfredini of Cherry

Kristopher Andrew Zehr of Ottawa and Amanda Nicole Weygand of Ottawa

Zachary Allen Horn of Peru and Amanda Jo Cadwallader of Peru

Austin Michael Jackson of Peru and Abigail Lane Einhaus of Peru

Richard James Avery of Schaumburg and Shannon Leigh Diamond of Schaumburg

Spencer Austin Miskowiec of Peru and Amber Nicole Edgcomb of La Salle

John Conrad Lewandowski of Chicago and Jane Ellen Veloria of Chicago