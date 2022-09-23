The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa girls cross country runs past L-P at Catlin Park

At Catlin Park in Ottawa, the host Pirates scored a 17-44 victory Thursday over La Salle-Peru, while the Ottawa boys lost a close one, 28-29, to L-P in cross country action.
Ottawa’s girls placed eight runners in the top 10 of the girls event, led by Grace Carroll (1st, 22:10), Kendra Martin (2nd, 22:10), Addyson Miller (3rd, 22:18), Eva Heimsoth (5th, 23:07) and Morgan Stone (6th, 23:17).
In the boys race, L-P’s Erik Garcia won in 18:05, though Ottawa scored six of the day’s top-10 finishes led by Liam Tipple (2nd, 18:22), Lucas Farabaugh (3rd, 18:40) and Oliver Ruvalcaba (7th, 20:00).
Girls tennis
Ottawa 5, Mendota 0: At Mendota, the visiting Pirates cruised to the nonconference victory.
Ottawa swept singles play, No. 1 Emma Cushing (6-0, 6-0) and No. 2 Layne Krug (6-0, 6-0) both triumphing, as well as doubles play thanks to No. 1 Rylee O’Fallon and Jenna Smithmeyer (6-1, 6-2), No. 2 Isabel Heimsoth and Emma Walker (6-3, 6-1) and No. 3 Mika Moreland and Makenzie Eichelkraut (6-0, 6-2).
Boys soccer
Plano 3, Earlville 1: In a nonconference meeting, the Red Raiders were defeated, with their lone goal a Griffin Cook strike off a Trenton Fruit assist.
Limestone 2, Streator 1: In nonconference play, the Bulldogs fell despite a Landon Muntz goal assisted by Noah Russow.
Girls volleyball
El Paso-Gridley def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-23, 25-22: At Flanagan, the host Falcons (11-13 overall, 2-4 HOIC) suffered the loss despite an eight-kill, 13-dig effort from Kortney Harms, five assists from Raegan Montello and two aces apiece from Montello and Kalynne Kindermann.
Tri-Valley def. Fieldcrest 25-22, 25-20: The Knights suffered their first loss of the season Thursday in a Heart of Illinois Conference match in Downs.
Earlville def. Hiinckley-Big Rock 25-16, 25-19: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders scored the Little Ten Conference win led by Mady Olson (six kills, two aces), Brooklyn Guelde (10 digs, 10 assists) and Hannah Pfaff (four kills).
Newark def. Leland 25-13, 25-7: At Newark, the host Norsemen (17-4 overall, 6-1 LTC) send the Panthers home with a loss. Leading Newark were Dani Peshia (four assists, three aces), Kiara Wesseh (five kills) and Lauren Ulrich (nine assists, five kills, four aces).
Indian Creek def. Somonauk 25-4, 25-9: In Little Ten play, the Bobcats (4-8 overall, 2-4 Little Ten) were dealt the defeat despite seven digs from Josie Rader, six digs from Ali McBride, Amelia Grace’s five digs and a pair of kills from Haley McCoy.
Serena def. LaMoille 25-5, 25-13: At LaMoille, the visitng Huskers prevailed.
Reed-Custer def. Streator 26-28, 25-23, 25-20: At Braidwood, the visiting Bulldog Spikers (8-13-1 overall, 3-4 Illinois Central Eight) lost a second straight ICE match after winning the opening set. Rilee Talty (32 digs), Devin Elias (seven kills), Sophia Pence (five kills, five digs), Ellie Isermann (four kills, 13 assists) and Alexa Jacobs (four kills, four blocks) led Streator.
Seneca def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-7, 25-18: At Washburn, the visiting Fighting Irish notched the Tri-County Conference victory.
Boys golf
Ottawa 170, Mendota 177: At Mendota Country Club, Drake Kaufman was the day’s medalist with a 39 to lead the Pirates (9-1) to the victory.
Seth Cooper (43), Jonathan Cooper (44) and Alex Billings (44) rounded out the Ottawa scorecard.
Sandwich wins scramble: At the Dwight Two-Man Scramble at Dwight Country Club, the Sandwich Indians prevailed by one stroke over Beecher, 214-215. Dino Barbanente and Kadin Kern (67, 2nd place), Doug Taxis and Nick Sullivan (73) and Kai Kern and Noah Campbell (74) led the Indians.
Girls golf
Seneca 235, Earlville 280: At Cedardell, the Irish (12-6) topped Earlville led by Addison Stiegler (55), Shelby Walsh (59), Jolena Odum (60) and Jessica Bertrang (61).
JV boys golf
Ottawa 179, Mendota 197: At Mendota, the Corsairs were led by Adam Swanson’s 42, Colin Fowler’s 45, Colt Bryson’s 46 and a 47 from Harry Carrello.
JV girls tennis
Ottawa 3, Mendota 2: At Mendota, the Corsairs triumphed led by victories from Gabby Cooper at No. 1 singles (8-3), Zulee Moreland at No. 2 singles (8-1) and the No, 3 doubles tandem of Perla Gutierrez and Laurel Fisher (8-5).
JV/sophomore girls volleyball
Marquette def. Woodland, 28-26, 25-21: At Bader Gym, the Crusaders used 15 kills, three blocks and five digs from Avery Durdan, Hailey Abbott contributed four aces, eight digs and two kills for the Cru, while Kealey Rick added 16 assists, Ava Offerman two aces and Makayla Backos four aces and eight digs.
Streator def. Reed-Custer 25-20, 26-24: At Braidwood, Streator leaders included Sonia Proska (eight kills, 12 digs), Shaelyn Groesbeck (three kills, seven digs), Mya Zavada (three aces) and Aubrey Jacobs (14 assists).
Freshman girls volleyball
Reed-Custer def. Streator 29-27, 9-25, 25-17: At Braidwood, the Bullpup Spikers were led by Maiya Lansford’s four aces and Ava Gwaltney’s five kills and four ace serves.