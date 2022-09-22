The Times Area Roundup: Streator soccer tops Kewanee on senior night

At Streator, four players scored a goal apiece to lead the Streator soccer team to a 4-2 victory over Kewanee on the Bulldogs’ senior night Wednesday.
Moe Bacon, Landon Muntz, Brian Huichapa and Brady Grabowski each scored for the Bulldogs. Jimmy Sokol made 12 saves in goal for the ‘Dogs.
Serena 4, DePue/Hall 1: At Serena, Tanner Faivre scored a pair of goals to lead the Huskers to the victory. Richie Armour an Eduardo Moncada each contributed a goal and Hudson Stafford an assist, while Carson Baker made 12 saves in goal.
Earlville 7, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, Trenton Fruit notched three goals and an assist and Diego Vazquez two goals and three assists to pace the Red Raiders. Griffin Cook popped in a goal and had two assists, and Garett Cook scored a goal in the win.
Somonauk 6, Hinckley-Big Rock 2: At Somonauk, the Bobcats (8-4-1, 3-1) topped the Royals in Little Ten Conference action.
Sycamore 12, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the host Indians managed only five shots on goal to 26 for the visiting perennial power Spartans, who made the most of them despite 14 saves by Luigi Colin. Sandwich fell to 3-15, 0-7 in the Interstate 8 Conference on the season.
Cross Country
Morris 51, Sandwich 54: At the Silver Springs Showdown, Max Cryer and Wyatt Miller teamed up for a time of 5:23, taking first place in the tandem-scoring event. Hudson Wills and Sunny Weber finished in 5:57, good for third place, while also in the top 10 were Alex Walsh/Josh Shaefers sixth in 6:18, Joanna Rivera/AJ Parkison ninth in 6:25 and Brian Loss/Jaedon Thompson 10th in 6:34.
Boys golf
Sandwich 178, Hinckley-Big Rock 188: At Edgebrook Golf Club in Sandwich, Noah Campbell shot a medalist 42 to lead the Indians past the Royals, snapping a 10-match losing streak and lifting their record to 9-11 on the year.
Kadin Kern added a 43, Dougie Taxis a 45 and Nick Sullivan a 48 in the win. Kai Kern shot a 48 and Dan Reedy a 59 for the Indians.
Girls tennis
Streator 3, St. Bede 2: At Spring Valley, for the second time this week the Bulldogs swept the doubles competition to post the win, this time over St. Bede. The doubles winners were Syria Zuniga/Charlee Bourwell 6-1, 6-1, Marissa Vickers/Franchesca Rodriguez 6-1, 6-1 and Mina James/Maddie Wahl 6-0, 6-0.
In singles, Streator’s Angelina Dellinger fell 6-1, 6-1, and Rheagan Goluba lost 6-1, 7-6 (6).
Girls volleyball
Ottawa def. Sycamore 25-18, 26-24: At Sycamore on Tuesday, the Pirates came away with the two-set win, thanks to five kills and eight digs from Ryleigh Stevenson, four kills and three blocks from Mel Pries and four kills, five digs and six assists from Olivia Evola. Haley Waddell added seven digs and Reese Burgwald six, while Skylar Dorsey handed out six assists.
Sophomore boys golf
Ottawa JV third at own invite: At Pine Hills, a seventh-place score of 87 by Ottawa’s Trennon Kammerer led Ottawa to a 357 total and third place as a team at its own invitational. Streator was sixth with a 399.
The Corsairs’ Adam Swanson shot an 88, Colin Fowler 91 and Harry Carretto 91. Nolan Ketcham led Streator with an 88.
Sophomore volleyball
Ottawa def. Sycamore 22-25, 25-23, 25-12: At Sycamore, the Corsairs collected the Interstate 8 Conference win.